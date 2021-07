Federico Coria will play his first professional final tomorrow in the Bastad ATP 250, he only needed to know his rival. Well, that person will be nothing more and nothing less than Casper ruud, the No.1 seed and big favorite for the title in Sweden. The Norwegian tennis player beat Roberto Carballés in two comfortable sets and will seek tomorrow to expand his record with a new trophy on clay.

Semifinal results

F Coria d Y Hanfmann: 62 61

[1] C Ruud d R Carballés: 61 64