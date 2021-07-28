Ruud had to fight hard to beat Vilella in her Kitzbuhel debut

Casper ruud he began to feel the sum of matches on his legs. After his consecutive titles in Bastad and Gstaad, the Norwegian wants to complete the triplet on clay in the Kitzbuhel ATP 250, where he debuted with a worked triumph against Mario Vilella by 7-5, 5-7 and 6-4. It was noticed without the usual explosion and with a logical fatigue. His next opponent will be Mikael Ymer.

Other results of the day

Jozef Kovalik 2-6, 6-2 and 6-4 to Jiri Vesely Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 2-6 and 6-4 to Carlos Taberner Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 3-6 and 7-6 (4) to Holger Rune Pedro Martínez 6-4, 6-7 (5) and 7-5 to Roberto Bautista Gianluca Mager 7-6 (3), 1-6 and 7-5 to Albert Ramos Daniel Altmaier 6-4 and 6-4 to Marco Cecchinato Mikael Ymer 6-2 and 6-3 to Alexander Erler

