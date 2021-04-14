Ruud eliminates Schwartzman in Monte Carlo

Norwegian Casper ruud, 27 of the world ranking, left the Argentine out of the Monte Carlo tennis tournament 6-3 and 6-3 Diego schwartzman, ninth in the world but found no way to counteract the Nordic’s game in this round of 32 clash.

Not once could Schwartzman break his opponent’s serve – he only had one chance to do so – but instead lost his three times.

The Monegasque Masters 1,000 thus lost their seventh seed in their first match, who had just reached the last 16 at the Miami tournament.

Along with Ruud, the Chilean Cristian Garin, the Russian Andrey Rublev, the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, the Italian Fabio Fognini and the Serbian Filip Krajinovic, who defeated another Argentine, Juan Ignacio Landero, repechage of the phase previous, 6-0 and 6-3.