Ruth Lorenzo has gifted his followers a letter addressed to your fear in the form of an intimate and delicate song. The composer, in a free and fragile way, addresses that fear that we all know how to recognize within ourselves.

In the words of the same artist, it is « a song to the truth that belongs to us, to the ray of hope that is still alive within us and that allows us to be reborn. «

In an act of recognition towards that fear, he decides to accept it and dominate it, to turn it into a beam of light and energy. And so, be able to start again. The song surprises and falls in love at the same time with its melodic lines, its progression in textures, achieving a perfect balance between beauty, delicacy and strength.

The song ‘Fear’ marks the origin of ‘Chrysalis‘, a record project that will be released in 2021. The artist’s new work is inspired by the process of darkness to personal rebirth.

Through a genuine and current sound, in an act of artistic maturity, Lorenzo is introduced to the essence of the Chrysalis, a space without external noise where each person recognizes their identity.

A new identity that Lorenzo has managed to capture from a very personal form in the letters, guitar and voice melodies directed by his own hand.

‘Fear’ is the first sample of that organic, authentic and international sound that is working on her new album, not only as a composer, but as an arranger and producer.

‘Chrysalis’ will be published during the first half of 2021 and is co-producing with a team of musicians and engineers first-line international.