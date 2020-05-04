Fermín Cacho victoriously enters the goal in the 1,500-meter final of the Barcelona Olympic Games on August 8, 1992.RICARDO GUTIERREZ

The high jump competition is a bubble in the middle of the stadium, from the squeaky night, and Ruth Beitia is a bubble inside the bubble that only breaks with a third null at a height or with a clean and definitive jump. During the competition, a bomb may explode or the world may end, nothing disturbs them. Or Usain Bolt may pass him, slowing down the curve after setting the world record for the 200m in 19.19s, the most mind-blowing athletic brand his generation has ever contemplated. Millions of people paralyzed and only years later was Beitia aware that the story had been written, and she, so close that she could almost have smelled the Jamaican sweat, had not even known.

“It was at the 2009 World Cup in Berlin,” recalls Beitia, the only Spanish athlete to be the Olympic champion. It was August 20 at 8:35 p.m., a hot summer dusk. “And now, looking back, I see that it was a super cool feeling, that I was able to focus so much.”

Beitia finished fourth that World Cup, eliminated with 1.99m when she could not with 2.02m. He then emerged from his bubble, but not from that of the high jump. First, he enjoyed the fierce duel for the victory between the German Ariane Friedrich, the Russian Anna Chicherova and the final winner, the Croatian Blanka Vlasic, the only one who overcame 2.04m. “And then I witnessed his attempt to jump 2.10m, which would have been a world record, and it would have been the most, to be by his side while breaking a record of your specialty, of your passion, but Vlasic could not.”

During her 15 years in the world athletics elite, since she first jumped two meters in 2003, no jumper was able to beat the 2.09m that Bulgarian Stefka Kostadinova set as a record in 1987, and still continues. “Vlasic managed to jump 2.08 that summer, it is the closest, and in 2017 I also participated in a couple of competitions in which Kuchina [Mariya Lasitskene después, de casada], also tried 2.10m. It would have been the most. ”

The most, the most, was for Beitia herself in Rio, another August 20, like Berlin, seven years later and a closed night that she perceives darker, with her atomic sunglasses, more in her bubble than ever. “After Rio, a lot of people tell me that they were in the stands, below, just where my coach, Ramón Torralbo, was, in front of the saltadero and I don’t remember seeing anyone. I only saw Ramón, who got up and gestured to me, and I only went to talk to Toñi [Martos], my psychologist, and after jumping to the first 1.97m, to tell him that, uff, that if he remembered that the night before, in the visualization exercises, he had only been able to with 1.97m the second time… ”.

If that August 20 she had done it to the second too, now she would not be an Olympic champion, but a silver medalist behind the Bulgarian Mirela Demireva. “And I would not be an Olympic champion, for sure, if Barcelona 92 ​​had not lived and, above all, the victory of Fermín Cacho in the 1,500 meters.”

In 1992, Ruth Beitia is 13 years old and lives on a running track, she breathes athletics and the Barcelona Games, the transformation that Spain is experiencing that 92, the passion, the way that Barcelona 92 ​​is lived, the collective joy that seems it has no limits, the illusion, excite her. “We all really needed to know what the Games were like. I am the fifth athlete in the family ”, says the jumper, who was born in Santander on April 1, 1979.“ I grew up on a track and I did not miss a minute of Barcelona 92, and, of course, I saw how Cacho won gold in the 1,500 meters [3m 40,12s], the queen test of athletics always for all Spaniards… And, yes, it was a magical moment, one of those that go around and change you, and as soon as I saw it I was convinced that I was going to be in some Games ”.

Beitia participated not in one Games, but in four (from 2004 to 2016), and before being Olympic champion she finished twice fourth, and in time she met Cacho, the only Spanish Olympic champion on a running track. Chub is the example. A village boy from Ágreda (Soria), born just 10 years before Beitia who starts running at school and through the streets of his town and who becomes a champion training in the oak grove of Valonsadero with Enrique Pascual, a whole story that you can try to imitate. “And the best thing,” says Beitia, who imitated him so much that she also became an Olympic champion 24 years later, “is that, over time, you realize that Cacho, an Olympic champion, is a normal and ordinary person, a friend”.

