The life of Ruth Beitia (Santander, 1979) has changed a lot since I decided to end a glorious sports career as a high jumper. The Historic gold at the Tokyo Olympics It was the culmination of years of sacrifice and competitiveness with his 50%, a Ramón Torralbo to whom he constantly pays tribute in his words. The former athlete and former politician now dedicates part of her time to teaching, and attends OKDIARIO to chat about sports, women or doping in a stage of confinement that ensures to carry in the best possible way.

Question. How are you doing in confinement?

Answer: The truth is that I am doing quite well. I have a little more time for myself, I am teleworking, I go out every day to help my parents, because of their age they are a risk factor and obviously I am the only one of their children who does not have children so I help them practically every day … And little else, I am studying English, I have finished a master, I am taking advantage of cooking… having a little everything a day…. We have had to live something that we never thought could happen to us and I am getting along well.

Q: A few weeks have passed, but the topic is still hot. How do you rate the suspension of the Olympic Games?

A: We must think that health comes first, and we have to pamper the health of our athletes. We couldn’t allow them to train in conditions where they could catch the coronavirus. The suspension by the IOC perhaps came a little late, people were very nervous, had a physical and emotional imbalance for not training 100%. Now that they have passed the following year, it gives a lot of time to appreciate and experience this coronavirus crisis, which affects athletes in a special way. Some Games have to be lived 100%, if they had been done this year they would not have the media impact they require and above all things the athletes are first, their health.

Q: Athletes are also suffering financially these days.

A: The economic crisis is for everyone, but athletes are experiencing it strongly. It is not a sport that is highly remunerated financially and requires a lot of effort and what is called invisible training, that the hours that you are not training or competing you have to be 100% thinking of the sport and rest. Economically it will be very difficult, I hope that soon we can return to compete and that everything returns to normal. The sport in the end we are, perhaps the last in line and rightly so. Education and health and other policies come first, although sport is a transversal policy that should be looked at in order to have a little more support.

Q: In Spain the athletics professional is often considered only in some Games or in a World Cup. Are we aware of how difficult it is to achieve a medal?

A. I think that people do not know the repercussion that athletics can have. It is one of the few sports that are 200 countries participating countries, because athletics can be done everywhere. What’s more, the best sprinters in the world come out on a small island in the Caribbean. It is not a classist sport, that you choose places or ethnic groups, but that everyone has a place and getting a medal in a World Cup or in some Games is very complicated. But it has been achieved.

Q: The suspension of the Olympic Games will make it one more year, high jump champion.

A: Every time I remember it it is an indescribable feeling. It is a feeling of having achieved, along with the person who accompanied me 50% for 27 years, the achievement of the dream, which was first to get to be in some Games and grew until I got that medal so longed for by any athlete. We never thought that in Rio it was gold, we are privileged, I stay with the whole competition but especially with the moment of the end when we were already Olympic champions and I jumped into the pit, I climbed through the stands and gave Ramón Torralbo a hug and in this case it was the fusion of the achievement of the dream.

Q: However, your first medal at the Olympics failed to be held on track. How can doping be stopped?

A: Unfortunately it exists. Doping is far ahead of anti-doping, although it now appears that they are equating. They rob you of the happiest moment of your life… you get a medal, you get on the podium, you have the applause of the public and you see your flag waving. In London, now I can say it, I left with the feeling that I knew that medal was going to come. You cannot distrust all your rivals because you cannot live with the fly behind the ear, but when you know that it is so, that they are already on a list, it is very ungrateful. It is the romantic part, that this applause is stolen from you, but also many things are stolen from you, your cache, the opportunity to scale globally, in which you are paid more or less … in the end it is still a job and you fight day by day to get the most. And when it’s stolen for these things, it’s hard.

Q: Should penalties for cheats be tougher?

A: In the end they are given the opportunity to be on a two-year suspension and then they are given the opportunity to return. I think it is legal that they can return and that they can have the opportunity to be what they are thanks to their work and not to doping. Then if they dope again, I think we have to be tougher. It depends on the sport, the situation or the substance that already suspends you in perpetuity or gives you the opportunity. He is ungrateful and people must be given the opportunity, but they will no longer be looked at the same, like the clean athlete for whom I think we should all fight.

Q: There has been controversy regarding the return of football, for some, hasty.

A: I don’t have much opinion, but the first thing we have to do is respect, that the children come out first, that the people come out little by little, with a lot of tranquility and coherence. And from there we are introducing new things. Yes, it seems a bit hasty to play football, the social distance of football is complicated, the tickets, when you go for a ball … When they are all together, it is true that there is a connection between one player and another. There are other sports that are more contact and in soccer they will also have it.

Q: What do you think of the League having tests and the Government not?

I think it is controversial and that it is the footballers themselves who can give their opinion. The toilets are on the front line of battle and thanks to them many people are getting ahead, and I think they should be the priority.

Q: Does Ruth Beitia have ‘haters’?

I had them at the time, now I think not anymore. My life is calm, I am dedicated by and for sport, in the Athletics Federation, in the university and in the GoFit Athletics club, which is working against the coronavirus… I think that now it is very difficult to have someone who pricks me, my life is very relaxed and I will only talk about the sports part of the above.

Q: It is considered a reference in sport, especially for women.

A: I am very proud, because it is not so much what we have achieved, I speak in the plural because I was the image of what Ramón Torralbo and I did. But I am very proud to be a benchmark especially for those kids who love sports, that their parents also believe that sports should be part of education. If I like something, it is being able to go to schools, sports schools to give talks … and tell them what I have lived, because I am what I am thanks to sport, sport has given me much more than I and I think it should be part of the person’s education.

Q: It seems that there is a same trend regarding feminism in sports, but in other areas it generates more controversy.

A: Regarding sport and women’s sport, I believe that emphasis should be placed on individual sport and group sport, team sport. Swimming is not understood without Mireia Belmonte, badminton without Carolina Marín or perhaps the high jump or athletics without Ruth Beitia. But what we have to do is just champion equality, in the sense that we are athletes, we want to be classified as such, we carry our flag, our teams, just as someone of the male sex can carry it, and what we have to deal with it is normality, that we are athletes and that we champion our sport like a man.

It is true that there is still a lot of inequality between team sports and individual sports because women in team sports are doing the same or better results than boys and do not have that media impact or still have that salary gap and do a little bit of damage to equality. Feminism? Well, I think it is the same as machismo when you are touching very very opposite sides, because in the end where there is consensus and equality is where you have to move, and anything that is flagged without honor is not for me something worthwhile .