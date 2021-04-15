“Rüstü could have been an even bigger goalkeeper if he had trained better”

04/15/2021 at 8:28 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Senol Günes has resumed his position as coach with the aim of qualifying Turkey for the World Cup in Qatar. Creator of the miraculous third place for the Turkish national team in the 2002 World Cup, the coach spoke in statements reproduced by Fanatik about the mythical goalkeeper Rüstü Reçber, who defended the colors of FC Barcelona during Frank Rijkaard’s stage.

Although all the players participated in the feat, the hero of that legendary squad was among the three suits. “Rüstü is the best goalkeeper in the history of the country. If he was active, he would definitely summon him. He was exceptional in both the 2002 World Cup and the 2008 European Championship. ”

In the World Cup in Korea and Japan, the mythical Turkish goalkeeper remained undefeated in the knockout phase until reaching the semifinals, where only a colossal Ronaldo Nazario could pierce his goal “He was a goalkeeper who saved games“, assured Günes, before adding that”could have been even bigger had he trained better“.

The great role of Rüstü in the World Cup was in the interest of some of the great teams of the Old Continent. Juventus, Liverpool and Arsenal were eager to hire the Turkish goalkeeper, but he finally made it to Barça in 2003. Rüstü, Joan Laporta’s electoral promise, could not triumph in the Barça team due to an inopportune injury at the beginning of the season, and when he recovered his position it had already been occupied by a young Víctor Valdés.

At the end of the season, Rüstü had only played four games with the Barça shirt. The 3-0 defeat against Racing, with two major errors by the goalkeeper, ended up being his sentence. In the summer of 2004, he returned to Fenerbahce.

Günes, in search of repeating the feat

Since February 28, 2019, the day he was reappointed as Turkey coach, Senol Günes has pursued a single goal: to emulate the feat of 2002. For the moment, your team is offering a great level in the qualifying phase for Qatar 2022, adding 7 points out of 9 possible. Especially surprising was their match against the Dutch national team, where the Turks won 4-2.

Although they cannot count on Rüstü among the three suits, the Turkish team presents several names that invite you to dream. Burak Yilmaz, author of the hat trick against the Netherlands, Merih Demiral, Ça & gbreve; lar Söyüncü, Cengiz Ünder and Hakan Çalhano & gbreve; lu are proven footballers in their respective teams, and give the staff a level never seen before.