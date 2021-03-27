Rust already has a release date on PlayStation and Xbox consoles

Rust, whose popularity continues to grow on PC thanks to the momentum of various streamers on Twitch and YouTube, is finally coming to consoles. Koch Media announced that Rust: Console Edition will be available on May 21 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Although there is no mention of next-gen consoles, it is clear that you will have no problem enjoying it on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S thanks to backward compatibility. In addition, there will be cross-play between the Sony and Microsoft platforms.

Rust It is one of the most anticipated games on consoles. Yes OK the main objective of the players is to survive, its mechanics took a distance from the multiple battle royale that currently exist. It will be interesting to see how positive the reception is on desktop platforms.

It is important to note that although it is not a free title, the standard version of Rust: Console Edition will be priced less than other premium games: $ 50. Of course, you can also buy a $ 60 Deluxe edition that will include early access to the closed beta, as well as some tools that you can use within the game. Finally, the Rust Ultimate Edition, of $ 80 dollars, includes everything from the other two editions plus 1,100 Coins, a combat skin for your character and a welcome package with different objects.

Rust invites you to play as a team, but it is not mandatory

Double Eleven, responsible for the development of Rust, clarified that the console version was designed to provide an experience independent of the PC. The games will have support for up to 100 players, who must explore the map in search of resources that facilitate their survival. Of course, you have the option to attack the other participants, but don’t forget that you can also form alliances with them and play as a team.

“Players are free to cheat and be aggressive in intense fighting, raiding and looting, but there is so much more to gain with a team of friendly people by your side. In the fight for survival and supremacy, players can build everything from small cabins in the woods to huge junk fortresses in an attempt to stay safe. As well as making a wide variety of weapons, bombs and traps. “

Do you want to know if Rust is a game for you? Those responsible make it clear: “Not for the faint of heart”They add: “The game has a steep learning curve and a huge and murderous community of players. Make friends with them or kill them, the choice is yours.

