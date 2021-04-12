Russia’s Scientific Achievements: From Yuri Gagarin to Sputnik V

This file photo taken on March 29, 2021 shows the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, during a vaccination campaign at Cailungo State Hospital, San Marino. The German region of Bavaria signed a pension agreement to buy doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from Russia once it is approved by European regulators, said State Prime Minister Markus Soeder on April 7, 2021. The southern state ” signed a memorandum of understanding today … for the supply of Sputnik, “Soeder told reporters in Munich. (Photo: AFP)

Russia boasts of being a pioneer in science, in fields such as space, weapons or medicine, from the Sputnik satellite to the anticovid vaccine of the same name.

These are some of his feats, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the space flight of Yuri gagarin.

This October 1957 NASA image shows a technician putting the finishing touches on Sputnik 1, humanity’s first artificial satellite. (Photo: ASIF A. SIDDIQI / NASA / AFP)

From Yuri Gagarin to Sputnik

His “beep beep” is the most famous in the world. On October 4, 1957, Sputnik 1, a metallic sphere with four antennas, entered orbit around the Earth and the Soviet Union took the lead in the space race.

This success also meant that Moscow took the lead in the arms race, and the Americans realized that their geopolitical rival could reach the United States with intercontinental missiles.

Following this achievement, the Soviets added several more space feats, with Yuri Gagarin’s first inhabited flight on April 12, 1961; the first space exit in 1965 by Alexei Leonov and the first lunar probe (1966).

AK-47

Invented in 1947 by Soviet engineer Mikhail Kalashnikov, the famous automatic assault rifle has become the most famous weapon in the world.

Cheap, extremely robust, simple and reliable, both in the snow and in the middle of a sandstorm, it was adopted by armies, rebellions and criminal gangs around the world.

They have been copied, sold and resold and there are currently about 100 million Kalashnikovs in the world, according to NGOs and studies.

There are several versions of this rifle, but the “Avtomat Kalashnikov” was surely the weapon of reference in the wars of decolonization. It still adorns the flag of Mozambique, representing “resistance to colonialism and national sovereignty.”

Tetris and Kaissa

Who has never played the block game Tetris? This highly addictive puzzle was invented in 1984 by Soviet programmer Alexey Payitnov, who aspired, he said, to invent games to make people happy.

In its different versions, Tetris preserves its Russian soul through its music and some of its graphics include the famous bulbs of St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow’s Red Square.

Another great success of Soviet computer science was Kaissa, the program that won the first world championship of computer chess, in 1974.

Hypersonic

The military industry sector is essential in the Russian economy and power. It is in this area that we find one of the last great innovations in the field of weapons.

President Vladimir Putin announced in 2018 that Russian scientists had managed to build supersonic “Avangard” missiles, so fast that no missile defense system could intercept them.

Some “invulnerable” weapons, and a success only comparable, according to him, to the Sputnik flight in 1961. Some missiles that arrived in a context of tensions between Russia and Western countries, which some have referred to as a new arms race .

Sputnik V

It was also through Putin that Russia claimed great news in the summer of 2020: the invention, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, of the first vaccine to deal with the coronavirus.

Its name, Sputnik V, reflects the message that Moscow intends to send to the rest of the world: Russia, so criticized in the West, is a superpower.

The announcement of the immunizer, tested on Putin’s own daughter, to further derision, after having been tested on only a few dozen people, was deemed premature.

However, in the following months its reliability was tested and some sixty countries have approved it. (AFP)