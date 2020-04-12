Various users of the internet have published their recreations becoming a worldwide hit



AP –

Moscow.- The quarantine caused by the coronavirus It does not allow Russians to go to their beloved and renowned museums. To fill that spiritual void, they recreate artworks at home and post it on social media. The Facebook group in which they publish the works has become a monumental hit. There are serious and reverent recreations, as well as superficial and crazy. They are carried out by Russians at home and abroad.

The group, with 350,000 followers, has published thousands of photos, each of which shows the original work and the recreation homemade. Under group rules, only items that are on hand can be used and cannot be digitally manipulated.

The collection contains some impressive surprises. Vitaly Fonarev carefully recreated the clothes and bonnet of Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Ring” and was able to capture the famous brilliance of the Dutch master. The work is so convincing that one takes several seconds to notice that the “girl” is a man with a fairly large beard.

Irina Kazatsker found that her skills were perfectly suited to the project. The Canadian photographer got the lights and the background for a recreation reverent of Picasso’s “Frugal Dinner” … with the picaresque addition of a roll of toilet paper on the table.

“I decided to add a provocative detail that corresponds to the spirit of the time,” he said.

While some recreations are the result of hours of work, others seem to have been done in a matter of minutes, but they are no less attractive for it.

Natalia Rubina’s rendition of “The Scream” by Edvard Munch consisted of opening a hole in the reproduction at the height of the head of the distressed man and replacing it with the photo of a dog, who seems puzzled.

Katerina Brudnaya-Chelyadinova, a co-founder of the project, is thrilled by the impact it has had.

“A boy in Italy wrote in English that our group pulled him out of the abyss of the tragedy that surrounds him. I couldn’t hold back my tears because if this can make someone on the other side of the world feel happy, then it’s not in vain” , He said.