Russian wheat export prices fall sharply due to low demand

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s wheat export prices fell sharply last week, extending the decline to a fourth straight week, amid weak demand and lower prices in Chicago and Paris squares, analysts said. on Monday.

Russia, one of the world’s leading wheat exporters, has imposed several restrictions on the shipment of its most important agricultural products in recent months and plans to apply other similar measures to deal with high food prices domestically.

Russian wheat with 12.5% ​​protein shipped from Black Sea ports for supply in April was trading at $ 257 a tonne on the FOB (free on board) scheme at the end of last week, a drop of 16 dollars compared to the previous week, said the IKAR consultancy.

Sovecon, another major consultancy, said wheat prices fell by $ 21 to $ 253 a ton; while barley prices dropped 8 dollars to 240 dollars a ton.

