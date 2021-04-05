Russian wheat export prices fall due to lower demand

Bloomberg

Reform of Congress; Stable dollar, oil falls: Colombia Today

(Bloomberg) – S&P futures rise on Friday’s strong jobs report. Yield of 10-year Treasury bonds operates around 1.74%, the Bloomberg Dollar index stable and the MSCI index of emerging markets currencies advances. Oil falls in New York after OPEC + decided to increase production next month and coronavirus cases in India rise sharply, which could undermine demand from the world’s third-largest importer. In Colombia, the market reopens after the holidays of Holy Week. The Ministry of Finance would send to Congress today the long-awaited tax reform with which the Government intends to improve its fiscal profile to maintain investment grade. Among other considerations, the government is evaluating the elimination of a 5% withholding tax paid by foreign investors in the local bond market, according to a person with knowledge of the matter and who asked not to be identified. Duque announced new mobility restrictions between now and April 19 that include entry to the store according to the number the identity document ends in (known as pico y cédula) and nighttime restrictions on mobility depending on the occupation of the UCI. In cities like Medellín where it exceeds 85%, the curfew will be between 6 pm and 5 am. For its part, in Bogotá, although the occupancy is below 70%, the mayor Claudia López said that this morning she is meeting with her team to decide if additional measures are taken. Today at 7 pm DANE presents the data inflation rate for March, where analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect annual inflation to slow to 1.45% from 1.56% in February. And at 10 am, President Duque takes over the new co-director of the Banco de la República, Jaime Jaramillo. On Wednesday the Minister of Finance, Alberto Carrasquilla, speaks at an ANIF forum on tax reform. The peso closed last week at 3,661.70 per dollar, completing a 0.4% appreciation for the month of March. Until April 3, Colombia had a total of 2,381,049 applied doses and 391,193 accumulated second doses. Yesterday, 9,022 new cases of coronavirus were reported and 162 deaths were registered, according to data from the Ministry of Health. With this, the number of total confirmed cases rose to 2,446,219 and the deaths reached 64,094. Colombia ranks twelfth in the world in total cases of contagion, surpassed by the United States, Brazil, India, France, Russia, and the United Kingdom. , Italy, Turkey, Spain, Germany and Poland, according to data from Johns Hopkins. In terms of deaths, the country ranks eleventh. According to Bloomberg calculations: Cases + 0.4% vs + 0.4% moving average 7 days Deaths + 0.3% vs + 0.3% moving average 7 days Positivity tests 27 , 6% vs 20.7% moving average 7 days All events in local time INTERNATIONAL: Argentine President Alberto Fernández, who received two doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia earlier this year, has tested positive for Covid-19 Her doctor confirmed, Fernandez had previously said that he was self-isolating after receiving a positive antibody test result. A polymerase chain reaction test, which is more definitive, confirmed the result.According to a statement signed by Federico Saavedra, his personal physician Fernández told Infobae on April 3 that the vaccine works and he would feel much worse without it. , adding that he feels well and has no serious symptoms TO BE PENDING: In Colombia: 10am: Possession of co-director Jaime Jaramillo 7pm: Inflation March., est. m / m 0.41, above 0.64%, est. y / y 1.45%, previous 1.56% Auctions: Expansion operations include repos of 92 days for COP3.5 trillion and 30 days for COP1 trillion This week: April 7: ANIF event on tax reform, Minister Carrasquilla participates; agenda here Tax reform rationale at International Congress: 10am: US factory orders Feb .; its T. -0.5%, previous 2.6% 10am: US durable goods orders Feb .; its T. -1.1%, previous 1.7% Fed Agenda: No public events planned until April 7 This week: April 5-11: Spring meetings International Monetary Fund and World Bank (virtual, details here) April 8: Peru meeting rates Relevant agendas: South AmericaUSA MexicoBrazilEuropeNEWS: Colombia would eliminate tax on foreign bondholders BanRep pays half of 2020 profits to the Government in bonds Colombia: February unemployment rate falls to 15.9% in February USD has Citi, Morgan Stanley distrusting emerging markets COMMENT : Scotiabank Colpatria says that the biggest event of the month will be the presentation of the tax reform that it expects this week and that could cause volatility in the exchange rate. financial transactions (4×1000), or the wealth tax, among others, becomes permanent; all to find out where the resources will come from to pay the debt that rose to more than 60% of GDP last year due to the pandemic, "writes analyst Sergio Olarte in a note. volatility in the exchange rate and market interest rates, therefore it is important to closely monitor what happens with the proposal in the Congress of the Republic "PREVIOUS CLOSING (March 31):