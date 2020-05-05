Scientists at the Moscow State Psychological and Pedagogical University designed a video game that makes it possible to assess the speed of decision-making by the player and his abilities to forecast the development of events. According to experts, its design can also be used as a simulator to train these capabilities.

According to the MGPPU scientists, current methods of investigating cognitive abilities allow not only to evaluate calculation and logical thinking skills, the designed system can also evaluate the quality of forecasts and decisions made in rapidly changing conditions.

In the virtual space created by the experts of the University, the player fights against many enemies. Their behavior is managed by artificial intelligence based on a complicated algorithm. The player’s objective is to eliminate all enemies in a limited game space.

“Based on the Markov process theory and non-linear optimization methods, we design processes that make it possible not only to assess whether the actions of the person under test when solving problems are correct, but also to analyze their behavior,” explains the head of the Laboratory. of Quantitative Psychology of the Center of Information Technologies for Psychological Research of the Faculty of Information Technologies of the MGPPU, Pável Dumin.

According to the expert, artificial intelligence adapts the game to a specific person who passes the test observing their strategy and generating situations so complicated that they will allow us to understand the real level of development of their skills.

The game will also serve to test and rehearse the necessary capabilities of operators of complicated automatic systems, such as sapper robots or reconnaissance unmanned aircraft, the authors note.

“When developing such means of psychological diagnosis it is difficult to accumulate a large volume of empirical data to properly regulate adaptive processes. We currently use mathematical optimization methods to compensate for the insufficient volume of data to test people belonging to various representative groups,” explains Pavel Dumin.

The next tasks posed before the research team is to prepare the system to introduce it into the educational process and to design, using artificial intelligence, programming elements that will increase the viability of automatic systems in emergency situations.

