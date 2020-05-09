Russian military personnel are operating drones over Venezuela as part of a search operation for members of a paramilitary force that led an unsuccessful invasion this week, local media reported on Friday, citing deleted tweets from a military command center.

At least eight members of the Russian special forces will be “operating drones to carry out search and patrol operations” near La Guaira, the coastal state north of Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, according to a report in the local news El Nacional.

The vehicle published a print of a tweet that, according to him, was excluded on Thursday from the profile of the military command, known as Zodi La Guaira.

An aircraft that arrived at the country’s international airport on Thursday would join the search mission, wrote Zodi La Guaira in another tweet, posting a photo of a helicopter. El Nacional said the tweet was also later deleted.

The origin of the aircraft and why the tweets were deleted was not immediately apparent.

The Ministry of Information did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Interfax news agency on Saturday that the report represented an attempt to denigrate cooperation between Moscow and Caracas.

Zodi La Guaira posted a tweet on Friday saying the command “categorically denies interference by the Russian military” in its ranks. The publication included a print of a tweet by user @YourNewsAnonLat about Russia’s alleged support, saying the claim was “fake news”. The command did not comment on the prints of the alleged previous tweets on the account.

Although the raid was widely regarded as a humiliating failure since authorities initially announced that it had been dismantled on Sunday, organizers in subsequent days said members of the force continued to fight.

There is no evidence, however, of any military action by the group since Sunday.

Thirty-one people were arrested for their role in the raucous raid, Chief Prosecutor Tarek Saab said on Friday, including two Americans who work for the security company that organized it, Silvercorp USA.

Authorities said eight people were killed.

