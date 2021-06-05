Russian tennis player arrested for game-fixing freed

PARIS.

The Police released a Russian tennis player arrested a day earlier on suspicion of match-fixing on Friday disputed at the French Open last year, Parisian judicial authorities revealed.

TO Yana Sizikova, who was arrested in Paris on Thursday after competing in a doubles match at the French Open, no formal charges were filed after being questioned, but remains under investigation, the Paris prosecutor’s office reported.

The 26-year-old player denies the allegations, according to her attorney, Frederic Belot, who said that Sizikova intends to file a libel suit.

The prosecution indicated that Sizikova was arrested for “Sports bribery and organized fraud for acts probably committed in September 2020”.

The The case was opened in October last year by a unit of the French police specialized in gambling fraud and match fixing. The unit has previously worked with Belgian authorities investigating questionable matches at lower levels of professional tennis.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), which investigates match-fixing in sport, declined to comment on details about the case.But he affirmed in a message to the AP that “there is currently communication between the ITIA and the authorities in France.”

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.