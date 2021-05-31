Russian space agency Roscosmos presents virtual reality glasses for Windows 10 and Steam VR | Technology

This we did not expect: virtual reality glasses designed and manufactured by the Russian space agency, which work with all Windows 10 and Steam VR games and apps.

The virtual reality It is used primarily for video games and entertainment, but there are more and more scientific and professional projects underway.

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, he uses it to train his astronauts. So you have decided to develop your own virtual reality glasses, which is going to be put on sale for professional and domestic environments, as the specialized Real or Virtual website tells us.

Called Roscosmos XR-1 Y XR-2, and the competition of NASA plans to commercialize them internationally, at least the second model.

As the space agency explains on its website, Roscosmos XR-1 is the entry model intended to test the technology, while XR-2, which at the moment is a prototype called Sokol-1It will be the one that will compete in the international market.

These are its technical characteristics:

FeaturesRoscosmos XR-1Roscosmos XR-2DisplayTwo 2.89-inch LED displays, 2880 x 1440 pixels (1440 x 1440 pixels per eye) Resolution 5760 × 2880 (2880 x 2880 per eye) Refresh rate90 / 120 Hz90 / 120 HzFOV (Field vision) Hybrid fresnel lenses. 105 degrees (Diagonal) 157 degrees (Diagonal) Positional tracking2 laser sensors2 laser sensorsConnectionsMini displayPort, mini-USBNot providedExtrasEye trackingEye trackingSoftwareWindows 10 and Steam VRWindows 10, Linux and Steam VR

The first model Roscosmos XR-1 It is the most basic, with a somewhat limited resolution and FOV (field of view), below the Oculus Quest 2 for example, which has 1920 x 1832 pixels per eye.

However it makes up for it with an excellent refresh rate up to 120 Hz, and especially eye tracking, something that today can only be seen in the high range.

Conversely the XR-2 model has twice the resolution, with a 5K screen and much more field of view, reached 157 degrees diagonal.

It is closer to high-end models such as the HTC Vive Pro 2 glasses, presented a few days ago.

There are still many aspects to consider, such as the IPD setting, whether it will have its own environment or will it be a new Windows Mixed Reality model from Microsoft, as well as the price.

According to the space agency, the XR-1 model will be used by astronauts to train in a Soyuz VR simulator, as well as in zero gravity environments. The commercial model will be the XR-2, first in the professional sector and then in the consumer sector. He has not given dates.

Would you buy a virtual reality glasses designed by the Russian space agency?