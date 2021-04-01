Russian researchers find a genetic predisposing factor to severe covid-19

The immunity of T cells is one of the mechanisms used by the human body to fight viral infections. In fact, the starting point for the development of cellular immunity is the presentation of virus peptides on the surface of infected cells. It is then that the activation of the T lymphocytes, which begin to eliminate the ‘diseased’ cells.

Researchers from the HSE University of Russia have detailed how the ability to give this type of immune response to SARS-CoV-2 it is largely determined by genetics. In human cells, those responsible are the class I human leukocyte antigen (HLA-I) molecules. The set of six of these molecules is unique in each human being and is inherited from the parents.

Individuals with specific HLA genotypes are more likely to have severe COVID-19. Similarly, there are some ‘strong’ genotypes that are rarely associated with a severe course of the disease.

“The HLA-I genotype is an important factor for the immune response to any type of viral infection. In our work we show that individuals with specific HLA genotypes are more predisposed to have severe covid-19. In the same way, there are some ‘strong’ genotypes that are rarely associated with a severe course of the disease, “he explains to SINC. Stepan nersisyan, one of the authors of the work, published in Frontiers in Immunology.

Using machine learning, the team built a model that provides a comprehensive assessment of the potential potency of the T-cell immune response to COVID-19: whether the allele set [versiones del gen] HLA-I allows effective presentation of SARS-CoV-2 virus peptides, those individuals received a low risk score, while those with less presentation ability received higher risk scores.

To validate the model, the genotypes of more than 100 patients who had suffered COVID-19 and of more than 400 healthy people as a control group were analyzed. The experts found that the simulated risk score is “very effective in predicting the severity of the disease.”

In addition to analyzing the Moscow population, the researchers used their model on a sample of patients at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid (Spain). “The high precision of the prediction was also confirmed in this independent sample: the risk score of patients with severe covid-19 was significantly higher than in patients with moderate and mild cases of the disease,” they point out.

The risk score suggested by the researchers (vertical axis) is considerably higher in the group of patients suffering from severe COVID-19 (sample of patients from Moscow). / S. Nersisyan et al.

Other applications of this model

In addition to the correlations discovered between the genotype and the severity of this disease, this new approach can help the evaluation of how a certain mutation of the covid-19 would affect the development of the immunity of T cells against the virus, say the researchers .

“For example, we will be able to detect groups of patients in which infection with new strains of SARS-CoV-2 can lead to more serious forms of the disease,” he stresses. Alexander Tonevitsky, another of the authors.

For his part, Stepan Nersisyan adds that, in the context of a possible vaccine shortage, “knowledge of people with the HLA genotype at risk could prioritize this group for vaccination.” “Finally, knowing your own risk group can motivate people to maintain a more responsible social distance, to wear a mask and to do other things to be safer,” concludes Nersisyan.

Source: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.