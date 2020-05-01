MOSCOW – Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reported Thursday that he tested positive for coronavirus, making him the highest-ranking Russian official to catch it.

Mishustin told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a video call that he would submit to self-confinement, but planned to stay in touch on important political issues. It is currently unknown when the last time the two men met was.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the Russian president has reduced the number of meetings and has moved to hold daily video calls with officials.

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will temporarily carry out the work of Mishustin.

Mishustin, a 54-year-old former tax chief, was named prime minister in January. During the video call, which was recorded and later televised, he did not comment on whether he had COVID-19 symptoms or anything about his condition. He showed no visible signs of illness and spoke without difficulty.

Putin wished for a swift recovery and said he hoped the prime minister would continue to participate in developing policies to shore up the Russian economy, which has been hit by the pandemic.

“What happened to you could happen to anyone,” Putin said. “Along with other cabinet members and colleagues in the presidential office, you have undoubtedly been in the high-risk zone.”

“No matter how much you limit contacts, it is impossible to avoid having communication with people while making decisions,” he added.

He asked the prime minister to call him after entering a hospital.

Russians who contract the virus but do not develop symptoms or have mild conditions are allowed to stay home. It is unclear whether Mishustin’s hospitalization reflects the severity of his condition or whether it is a precautionary measure.

In Russia, the Prime Minister oversees the economy and reports directly to the President.

Russian health authorities reported a record increase of 7,099 confirmed cases in one day on Thursday morning, bringing the country’s total to 106,498, with 1,073 deaths.

