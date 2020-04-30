Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin informed the President, Vladimir Putin, by videoconference today that he has contracted the coronavirus, so he will have to temporarily stop exercising his functions.

EFE –

Mikhail Mishustin, in power since last January, handed over the post to the Deputy Prime Minister, Andréi Beloúsov, a decision that was immediately accepted by the head of the Kremlin, who signed the corresponding decree.

“Dear Mikhail Vladimirovich (patronymic of Mishustin), what happens now with you can happen to anyone. I always say it,” said Putin.

Russia, which prolonged the confinement of its population until mid-May, today exceeded 100,000 cases and 1,000 deaths from COVID-19, which places it ahead of countries like China or Iran.

Mishustin, 54, explained that, due to the disease, he will undergo self-isolation like any other patient, after which Putin expressed his confidence that, despite the convalescence, he actively participates in the work of the Executive.

“Given the circumstances, I want once again to address all the citizens of our country with the request that they take very seriously the coronavirus and its spread, “said Mishustin, who replaced Dmitri Medvedev earlier this year.

He recalled that tomorrow the May holidays start, one of the most important of the year in Russia, but asked “everyone” to stay in their houses.

Together we will be able to overcome this infection and return to normal life. The Government takes and will take all the necessary steps to do so. The date on which the country can return to a full life depends on the discipline and will of each one of us ” he stressed.

The Mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobianin, considered that the contagion contracted by the Prime Minister It is a warning for all Russians.

“I do not wish this on anybody, but a person, who I know underwent analysis, continually tries to avoid free contacts and avoid the disease, in any case, as you see (he has been infected) and this is the reality we have” he highlighted.

Last April, the Kremlin reported that the Russian President had switched to teleworking, after the doctor he met a week earlier in a hospital tested positive for coronavirus.

Two days ago, Putin had commissioned Mishustin to present recommendations on May 5 to start the process of gradual de-confinement and by regions in case the epidemiological situation allows it. EFE