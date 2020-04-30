The number of confirming cases in Russia amounts to 106,498, while 1,573 people have died due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, announced this Thursday that contracted Covid-19 amid the constant increase of infections in Russia.

“It was just revealed that my tests were positive. In accordance with sanitary requirements, I must isolate myself and follow the orders of the doctors. I must safeguard colleagues, ”Mishustin said in a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to reports recovered by the Russian agency Itar Tass, the head of the cabinet proposed to the Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov to serve as interim head of government while recovering from the condition.

“The government will continue to work normally, I plan to be in active telephone contact with colleagues on all key issues,” he said. Addressing the nation, he urged to stay home to curb the spread of the strain.

“Under current conditions, I would like to once again address all citizens of our country to ask them to treat the infection and its spread as seriously as possible,” he said.

Following the announcement, Putin signed an executive order for Belousov to temporarily replace the head of government and extended his wishes for a speedy recovery.

In late March, the government reported that Putin and government officials regularly undergo tests to detect a possible spread of the virus, after the president met with doctor Denis Protsenko, who was diagnosed with the virus.

For his part, the epidemiologist of the Russian Ministry of Health Nikolai Briko reported that to date more than 70 doctors have died in Russia by Covid-19.

In the last 24 hours, the number of infections in Russia reached 106 thousand 498 total cases when registering an increase of 7 thousand 99 new cases. At least thousand 73 people have lost their lives Within the 85 regions in Russia and 11,619 patients have recovered.

The capital has registered thousands of daily increases and even the Russian government has pointed to that region for not complying with the corresponding measures. Moscow currently has 53 thousand 739 coronavirus patients, three thousand 93 of them registered this Friday. (Ntx. And Europa Press)