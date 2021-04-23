Russian opponent Alexei Navalni quits hunger strike

Alexei Navalni. (Photo: REUTERS)

Russian opposition Alexei Navalni announced this Friday that he is leaving the hunger strike that began 23 days ago, after doctors have warned him that if he continues with it, he could endanger his life.

In a message broadcast through his Twitter social network account, Navalni has justified that the words of the doctors “seem worthy of attention” and has detailed that he will continue to demand the visit of a doctor because he has lost feeling in his legs and arms, the main demand of the opponent when the hunger strike began.

A group of doctors asked him on Thursday to end the hunger strike, arguing that otherwise “soon they will have no one to cure.” They warned that “a greater famine can cause significant damage” to their health.

Navalni was arrested on January 18 upon arrival at Moscow airport for failing to comply with probation after spending months in Germany recovering from a poisoning that the prominent Russian opponent blames directly on the country’s President Vladimir Putin.

The opposition leader went on a hunger strike at the end of March, to denounce his condition and demand the visit of a doctor. Since then, his allies have warned that his situation has worsened, to the point that he would suffer partial paralysis.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.