Russian oil production rises to 10.22 million bpd so far in March, sources say

New York and London lead vaccination in financial centers

(Bloomberg) – Financial capitals hardest hit by COVID-19 are advancing in the race to vaccinate their residents. London has outperformed its global peers when measured by the percentage of residents inoculated with at least one dose, while Asian financial centers such as Hong Kong and Tokyo, which reported fewer infections, lag far behind, according to the latest available data from the governments of each city as of March 24.The UK capital had covered approximately 2.9 million people , approximately 30% of its population, with a single dose. This compares with 23% of residents who had received their first dose in New York City, 13% in Singapore and 12% in Paris. London's higher rate has been driven, in part, by a strategy of depletion. all initial vaccine supplies in the first round and waiting for more batches before giving people their second doses.However, New York City outperformed London on another key metric: It has fully inoculated more people and completed the vaccination cycle for 11% of its population, compared to just 2.3% of London residents. The American city began administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this month. The vaccine race is of particular importance in competitive global financial centers that depend on the free flow of capital and international talent, and vaccinate a part. substantial populations is the only way to return to normal. While many epicenters of the pandemic such as the United States and the United Kingdom are working to inoculate people as quickly as possible, the governments of Asia-Pacific and some parts of Europe is grappling with widespread misgivings after reports of serious side effects and deaths, but no more so than in Hong Kong, where only 5.3% of the population has come forward for a vaccine. The former British colony has also temporarily suspended the BioNTech SE vaccine, after packaging defects were found. China's financial center, Shanghai, which has largely contained the pandemic, has vaccinated 6.2% of its population. with at least one dose. The lower percentage must take into account the population of more than 24 million inhabitants of Shanghai, which dwarfs that of London, Paris and New York. China, which has largely contained the virus, said its goal is to inoculate 40% of its population by the end of June. Tokyo's count reflects the fact that Japan has yet to begin widespread vaccination, even as the city ​​is preparing to host the Summer Olympics, which were postponed by the covid. Japan is currently limiting vaccinations to healthcare workers and plans to inoculate the general population, starting at age 65, in mid-April. So far, less than 1% of the country's population has received a first dose.