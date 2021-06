MOSCOW, Jun 3 (Reuters) – Russia’s agriculture ministry expects the country’s 2021 wheat harvest to reach 81 million tonnes, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday, citing the government.

Last month, the ministry estimated that Russia’s total grain harvest in 2021 will reach 127.4 million tonnes, a volume that includes 81 million tonnes of wheat.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, written by Polina Devitt. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)