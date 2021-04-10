Russian Kudermetova leaves Paula Badosa without end in Charleston

The Russian Veronika Kudermetova left Paula Badosa without the final of the Charleston tournament after winning 6-3 and 6-3, in one hour and 30 minutes, and bid on the title with the Montenegrin Danka Kovinic who previously surpassed the Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

23-year-old tennis player from Kazan I beat the Spanish for the third time, which he had defeated months ago in Abu Dhabi and in 2019 in Indian Wells.

Badosa could not round off a great week in which she had surpassed for the first time in her career two players located among the twenty best in the world, the Swiss Belinda Bencic but, above all, the Australian Ashley Barty, the first on the circuit in quarter finals.

The Spanish kept the type and looked for the reaction in the second set. She neutralized every advantage of the Russian until she reached 5-3 and closed the game.

Kudermetova play her second final after the one she lost in Abu Dhabi. Her rival will be Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, who beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-2, in one hour and eighteen minutes to run as a contender for the trophy in Charleston.

Kovinic, 26, will seek his first title in a 500 tournament and the third in his career after those achieved in Istanbul in 2016 and in Tianjin in 2015. Kovinic, who had lost to Jabeur on the only occasion in which he they had faced, in Moscow 2018, he did not give his rival a choice.