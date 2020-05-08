Theft of mail from Merkel’s office in the German Parliament allegedly occurred at the behest of the GRU secret service. Inquiry reveals that first attempted attack failed due to incompatibility with German keyboards. Russian military secret service GRU hackers stole emails from the office of German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel in style during a cyberattack on the Bundestag (lower house of the German parliament) ) in 2015. The news was published this Friday (08/05) by Der Spiegel magazine.

Federal Chancellery in Berlin did not comment on reporting

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Experts from the Federal Investigations Department (BKA), the Federal Information Technology Department (BSI) and companies have partly reconstructed the attack. According to them, the targets would have been two complete e-mail binders from Merkel’s office, which has also been a deputy since 1990, in the Bundestag, containing correspondence from the years 2012 to 2015.

The hackers would have been able to copy the two binders to another computer, although it is unclear what portion of the thousands of messages reached GRU. According to information from security media, analyzes by a private firm would indicate an illegal flow of data of even greater dimensions, totaling 16 gigabytes, reported Spiegel.

According to the report, the attack occurred exactly on May 8, 2015, when the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II was celebrated in the Bundestag, also with the presence of guests from Moscow. The author, identified by the username “Scaramouche”, would have tried to steal the data as early as the day before, but his keyboard had difficulties with umlaut (the “umlaut” in the German language).

So far there has been no positioning by the Federal Chancellery in Berlin.

A few days ago, the Federal Court of Justice of Germany issued an arrest warrant against hacker Dimitri Badin, a suspected member of the operation. He is wanted worldwide by the United States federal police, the FBI, for his participation in the hacker group Fancy Bear, also known as APT28.

Among the group’s targets were Democratic candidates from the 2016 American presidential election, which elected Republican Donald Trump, and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

