Russian GP does not rule out alternating race with Sochi

F1 announced last week that the Russian Grand Prix It will leave Sochi after the 2022 race and will move to the Igora Drive circuit outside Saint Petersburg starting in 2023.

Despite the change of location, the race will continue to be run by promoter Rosgonki, who has a contract to organize the Russian Grand Prix until the end of 2025.

Sochi debuted on the F1 calendar in 2014 and hosted the first Russian GP, ​​and the track will remain intact as part of the 2014 Winter Olympics complex.

“Everything will be fine with the track [de Sochi]”Rosgonki CEO Alexey Titov told Motorsport.com.

“It will continue to exist because, after all, it is not only a motorsport heritage and the first circuit to host Formula 1 in Russia, but it is also part of the Olympic legacy of the Russian Federation.”

“If we talk about the sporting perspectives, they do not change without Formula 1, because it will not lose the license. Sochi Autodrome will keep the category [Grado 1]. Therefore, the track will be ready to host any championship in the future. “

“But from a commercial use point of view, here of course we have a free hand, because all the restrictions previously associated with the presence of Formula 1 have disappeared.”

“We can more flexibly approach the use of a very wide area of ​​the circuit, with a completely different format. This makes us happy, because it also allows the circuit to evolve.”

By retaining the Grade 1 license, Sochi will continue an option to host future grand prizes, leaving the door open for it to alternate with Igora Drive in the future.

Titov said that while it is not being discussed at the moment, as the race will move to St. Petersburg, he does not rule out that possibility.

“The idea of ​​alternating races has not yet been completely ruled out,” Titov said. “The conversation is not an active topic, but it is not completely closed yet.”

“We remain focused on developing a detailed plan for the career of St. Petersburg. This is the priority now. The next question is how the event will evolve. “

“The contract ends in 2025. Sooner or later negotiations should begin on whether we will extend it or not. Of course, in these conversations there will also be debates on the subject of the conditions, the format, etc. But they are discussions for the future.”

