Russian Finance Ministry, Central Bank Disagree on Crypto Tax

Source: Adobe / frag

The Ministry of Finance of Russia and the Central Bank of The nation are still at odds over crypto tax laws, according to a local media report.

According to Interfax, an “anonymous source familiar with the talks” between the two parties, which is to shape the nation’s encryption policy, “cannot agree” on a number of key points.

Chief among these is the role of tax officials, whom the ministry wants to be allowed unrestricted access to citizens’ bank account data in a quest to find and punish citizens who fail to declare their claims. crypto earnings on tax returns.

But the source reportedly said that the Central Bank, which remains deeply skeptical about all cryptocurrency-related matters, has become an unlikely champion for cryptocurrency traders in this case. The source stated that the Central Bank is opposed to granting tax authorities the right to freely request information from commercial banks about transactions carried out using crypto assets.

The move would be “outside the framework of existing tax audits,” the bank reportedly said.

The news agency claimed that it had seen a document with responses from both the ministry and the bank, confirming their positions.

However, the Finance Ministry calls the measures part of a “risk-based approach,” which will help prevent crypto “tax evasion,” and said it would help ease the burden on banks, which would otherwise be required to audit. the data of the clients themselves to verify possible cases of tax evasion.

The parties are still locked in talks about changes to a bill that would seek to start crypto taxation starting in 2022, with severe penalties proposed, including jail time, for people who do not report their crypto business earnings and do not. they pay taxes on them.

The bill passed its first reading in the State Duma, but there is disagreement on a number of issues before the second reading.

The ministry wants a clause to be inserted specifying that tax agents can, in effect, access the data of any Russian citizen with a bank account if there is evidence that such person has been trading cryptocurrencies.

The Central Bank, however, wants the clause to be left out of the bill, claiming that the “existing powers” should be sufficient for the tax agencies.

