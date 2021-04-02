Russian court fines Twitter for failing to delete content

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) – A Russian court on Friday fined Twitter 3.2 million rubles ($ 42,011.29) for failing to delete content that authorities said was prohibited.

Moscow said last month that it had slowed down the speed of US-based Twitter within Russia and on March 16 directly threatened to ban the social network service within a month for content ranging from child pornography to drugs abuse.

Twitter did not immediately comment. The company had previously said it was concerned about the impact of Russian measures on freedom of expression and denied that it allows its platform to be used to promote illegal behavior, as Moscow claims.

(1 dollar = 76.1750 rubles)

