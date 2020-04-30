VTB, Russia’s second largest bank, has sold half of its grain business in the country – consolidated at Demetra Holding – to two Russian companies for undisclosed amounts as it works to further expand operations in the sector, he said. the institution in a statement on Thursday.

Truck unloads grain during wheat harvest in Kamennobrodskaya, Russia 07/04/2019 REUTERS / Eduard Korniyenko

State-controlled, the bank has become Russia’s largest infrastructure operator for grain exports and a major agricultural commodity trading company following a series of acquisitions in 2019. VTB said it plans to expand its business in the industry and then leave the sector.

Agronova, which develops agricultural projects in the Russian region of Krasnodar, acquired a 25% stake, while the Marathon Group, an investment company, now holds a 24.99% stake, VTB reported.

The bank said it maintained control of the business, but that it will share operational control with the new partners. The VTB added that it had been looking for partners for its activities in grains since last year.

“We expected something like this to happen: these are Russian investors, and they are little known in the grain market,” Dmitry Rylko, from Ikar consultancy, told .. “It is a purely portfolio investment, it does not change the panorama of the sector.”

The VTB said in the statement that it plans to develop the grain business with the partners “with the aim of improving the competitiveness of Russian grains in international markets”. Russia is the world’s largest wheat exporter.

