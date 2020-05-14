The next stage of Marvel is about to begin and with it the arrival of other characters, among them is the possibility of seeing the new team of Russian Avengers in the MCU.

Although the arrival of ‘Black Widow’ was delayed, with which it will start phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), at present, it is not clear the reason why it has decided this film as the initial for this new saga .

As it could well be seen, the character Scarlett Johansson played since ‘Iron Man 2’ in 2010, the moment seems strange he sacrificed himself to save the Thanos universe in ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

The reason this movie is the initial for this stage, is that it seems focused on expanding the MCU in unusual and unexpected ways.

It is a fact that they will present themselves to ancient beings, the Eternals; will reveal the truth behind the Mandarin, but It will also show a new team of Russian Avengers in the MCU, called Winter Guard..

In the comics, the Avengers unleashed a kind of superhuman arms race, in which every nation on Earth rushed to assemble their own team of superheroes.

Red Guardian

The first Winter Guard member is Alexei Shostakov was a Russian national hero who was persuaded to feign his own ending to undergo a harsh physical training regimen, transforming him into the Russian equivalent of Captain America.

He has defeated several of the Avengers in battle, but was unable to beat Steve Rogers and in fact saved him because he was made an honorable man of heart, this character will be played by David Harbor.

Yelena Belova

Yelena Belova is the second Black Widow and will be portrayed by Florence Pugh in the MCU, in the comics, Yelena dedicated herself to Natasha’s memory after it was believed that her predecessor had been annihilated, claiming the title of Black Widow for herself.

Pugh has insisted that the MCU will take a different approach; the trailers may have given a subtle hint, showing an apparently ending scene where Yelena is tied to a table, about to go through some sort of experimental process.

Ursa Major

Meanwhile, there have been rumors that ‘Black Widow’ will also feature Ursa Major, the role that bodybuilder Olivier Richters might be playing.

In the comics the character is a mutant born with the ability to transform into the shape of a giant bear. The Russian government was fascinated by his powers, and put him on suspended animation in a high-tech facility, where they experimented on him.

Crimson Dynamo

The last of the possible members of the new Russian Avengers team in the MCU, his origin has been suggested in ‘Iron Man 2’ when Tony Stark insisted that there was no reason to fear the technology he uses, because other world powers were five or ten years of perfecting something remotely similar.

That means Russia has had a long time to perfect the Crimson Dynamo’s armor; What is more, if the laboratory complex that is being stormed by Scarlett Johansson is really Russia’s answer to the super-soldier project, the armor could well make an appearance in Black Widow.

It’s really amazing how easy it would be for Marvel to introduce the Winter Guard as one of the Russia’s greatest secrets after the Sokovia agreements in ‘Captain America: Civil War’.

The release date for ‘Black Widow’ is November 6, 2020.