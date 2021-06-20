Russian ambassador returns to US after summit agreement between Biden and Putin

June 20, 2021 June 20, 2021

The Russian ambassador to the United States, called for consultations in March, returned to Washington on Sunday to resume his functions, as a result of an agreement at the summit between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Geneva.

“Taking into account the results of the meeting between the two presidents, I am counting on constructive work with my American colleagues to build egalitarian and pragmatic relations,” Ambassador Anatoli Antonov told Ria Novosti news agency, stating that he was “optimistic.”

The US Ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, announced for his part that he will be “soon” back in Moscow, citing as goals “strategic stability, human rights and a stable and predictable relationship with Russia,” he said on Twitter. a spokesman for the diplomatic legation.

Diplomatic relations between Moscow and Washington have been seriously degraded since the current US president came to power in January.

Russia called Antonov for consultations after Biden compared Putin to a “murderer,” and then Sullivan returned to Washington, which the Kremlin had demanded.

