Russian Ambassador returns to US after Biden-Putin deal

WASHINGTON.

The ambassador from Russia on USA, called for consultations in March, Return this sunday to Washington to resume their functions, as a result of an agreement in the summit between the Presidents Joe Biden Y Vladimir Putin Wednesday at Geneva.

Taking into account the results of the meeting between the two presidents, I am counting on constructive work with my American colleagues to build egalitarian and pragmatic relationships, “Ambassador Anatoli Antonov told Ria Novosti news agency.

Antonov claimed to be “optimistic”.

The US ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, announced for his part that he will be “soon” back in Moscow.

Sullivan cited as goals “strategic stability, human rights and a stable and predictable relationship with Russia,” a spokesman for the diplomatic legation said on Twitter.

Diplomatic relations between Moscow and Washington have been very degraded since the current US president came to power in January.

Russia called Antonov for consultations after Biden compared Putin to a “murderer,” and then Sullivan returned to Washington, which the Kremlin had demanded.

jrr