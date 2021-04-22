‘Russian alert’ for a Barça in extreme situation in the Euroleague

04/22/2021

On at 22:15 CEST

In the quarterfinals of the Euroleague there is no time for regrets and FC Barcelona needs to make a clean slate after Wednesday’s unexpected defeat against Zenit to focus on leveling the tie this Friday at 9:00 p.m. at the Palau.

The positive reading is that the team led by Xavi Pascual had a very complete meeting, with defensive intelligence and offensive criteria under the extraordinary direction of former Blue Kevin Pangos. If to this is added the weak performance of the Blaugrana, the defeat by so little margin (74-76) after 34-48 at halftime it allows to think positive in some moderation.

On the other hand, there are too many aspects to improve. The first, that Own Sarunas Jasikevicius has been warning for weeks that the intensity and level of play of his team has dropped since the conquest of the Copa del Rey. And on Wednesday these well-founded fears were confirmed with a KO.

What’s more, Pangos totally beat Nick Calathes, to a Leo Westermann who continues to offer almost nothing since his signing and even to Adam Hanga.

So much so that Saras had to resort to a ‘genius’ after the break when placing a ‘great’ like Victor Claver to defend the Canadian. And the ‘invention’ worked.

What’s more, Nikola Mirotic was not the differential player that the team needs and there were too many players with little contribution: Pau Gasol (three points), Adam Hanga (two), Àlex Abrines (two), Pierre Oriola, Rolands Smits and the referred Westermann (did not score).

Brandon Davies did measure up on Wednesday against Zenit

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

Despite the great choral performance on Wednesday, to the winner of the regular phase of the VTB League Your cash problems could take a toll on you, especially if the series goes to the fifth meeting.

If the Polish exterior Mateusz Ponitka (ex Lenovo Tenerife) could not travel to Barcelona due to a left leg injury, in the first match the Lithuanian interior Arturas Gudaitis suffered a severe ankle sprain and everything indicates that he will not be ready.

“We have had very bad luck, because he is a very important player for us, but we will manage & rdquor ;, explained former Barça coach Xavi Pascual ahead of tonight’s clash.

That is precisely why it will be important that all the azulgranas players give their maximum and confirm the greater breadth of their squad, unlike what happened in the sad first duel against the Russians.