Contrary to what happens in countries like Germany, Italy, Spain or England, the Russian soccer league announced that the return to the field of play will be normal; that is, with Hobby in Stadiums. This was given thanks to the government authorization received by the Russian Football Union (UFR) to play open door matches.

SEE THE LATEST OF NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL HERE

This solution will be carried out on next Sunday June 21, when the European competition returns after the break by the Covid-19. The decision was made once both parties agreed and thanks to pressure from teams like CSKA Moscow, who warned about the countless economic losses that would mean a tournament without people in the stands.

“In the first phase only 10% of the capacity will be allowed in the stadiums. This is a safe number for fans if all precautionary measures are respected, “says part of the statement. around the soccer league.

💙 pic.twitter.com/iRNMSAA67I – ФК «Зенит» ✨ (@zenit_spb) May 28, 2020

Thus, it will depend on each institution to accommodate its fans in the Stadiums. It should be noted that the number of fans in the properties is related with the number of seats it has. To cite an example; Zenith, with capacity for practically 70 thousand followers, you can accumulate around six thousand 500 spectators at home.

Despite the news, new positive cases of coronavirus have emerged in the institutions of the Russian football league in recent days. The most accurate example is that of the Peruvian Jefferson Farfán; however they also became known four more positives at Lokomotiv Moscow.