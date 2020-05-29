The Russian Sports Minister on Friday praised a decision by the authorities to allow fans to enter stadiums when the country’s major football league games are resumed next month.

The Russian Premier League stopped games in mid-March because of the Covid-19 crisis and is expected to resume action on 21 June.

“It is important that the football championship is resumed in the presence of spectators, even if in small numbers,” said Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin, according to Russian news agencies.

“I watched the Bundesliga matches. The atmosphere is very strange. There is not enough emotion. Without fans, the matches do not look the way we are used to.”

Several European professional leagues have resumed matches this month, including the main German professional league, but without fans.

The Russian health watchdog agreed on Thursday that stadiums can host fans in Russian Premier League games if they occupy no more than 10% of the arena’s capacity.

Defending champion Zenit St Petersburg currently leads the standings with 50 points after 22 matches. Lokomotiv Moscow and Krasnodar are second and third, respectively, nine points behind the leaders.

