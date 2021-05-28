Russia warns Disney against distribution of short film with homosexual character

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Friday warned Walt Disney Co against distributing content it said was harmful to Russian children with the release of the short film “Out,” which features a gay protagonist.

Roskomnadzor said he had sent a letter to Disney noting that this was against a Russian law on the distribution of information that “denies family values ​​and promotes non-traditional relationships” to children.

“Out” was released by Disney + in the United States last year.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Same-sex relationships are legal in Russia, but a 2013 law prohibits the dissemination of “non-traditional relationship propaganda” among young Russians. Human rights groups have condemned the legislation, saying it has helped increase social hostility towards homosexuality.

A Russian prosecutor on Monday called for a Dolce & Gabbana Instagram ad showing same-sex couples kissing to be banned in the country.

