Two companies announced Thursday that they plan to complete a spacewalk for a tourist by 2023, as part of a contract reached with the US company Space Adventures.

Russian firm Energia and Space Adventures have signed a contract to send two tourists aboard a Soyuz spacecraft in 2023, “for a short mission” on the International Space Station (ISS), according to a press release released by the first.

“During the mission, one of the two travelers is scheduled to take a spacewalk with a Russian professional cosmonaut,” the press release said.

On its website, Space Adventures is already advertising a “rare and exalting experience”, featuring the future spacewalk only accessible through the Russian program.

This American group, together with the Energia company and the Russian space agency, sent eight tourists to the ISS between 2001 and 2009.

This announcement comes just days after NASA signed an agreement with billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic to develop space tourism.

It will also take place after the first successful mission of the Crew Dragon capsule, manufactured by billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX company, which in May transferred astronauts to the ISS, ending almost a decade of Russian monopoly on the transport of humans to space.

