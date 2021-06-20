Russia vs Denmark: Schedule, channel where to watch and probable line-ups of the Euro 2021 match

The Russian National Team receives Denmark at the Parken stadium, in a duel on date 3 of the 2021 Eurocup to be played at 1:00 p.m. in Mexico City, by transmission through the channels of SKY Sports.

The team commanded by coach Stanislav Cherchésov, seeks to tie its ticket to the next round that is fought with Finland, where both add 3 units from a victory and a defeat in Group B.

For its part, the team led by Kasper Hjulmandi, looks for the miracle in this group that will get them to the round of 16, which would be the victory against Russia and the defeat of Finland against Belgium and wait for the combinations in their favor.

The Russian team comes out as a large favorite in this match by playing at home, in addition to having players like Aleksei Miranchuk and Artem Dzyuba, while Denmark lost their most important player Eriksen.

"Get well Christian." The message on the warm-up shirt of the Finnish National Team players, in the preview of the match with Russia in # EUR02020.

Probable lineups of Russia vs Denmark:

Russia: M. Sofonov (P), D.Barinov, I. Diveev, G. Dzhikiya, M. Fernández, M. Ozdoev, R. Zobnin, A. Golovin, D. Kuzyaev, A. Miranchuk and A. Zyuba.

Denmark: K. Schmeichel (P), A. Christensen, S. Kjaer. J. Vestergaard, D. Wass, P. Højbjerg, T. Delaney, J. Mæhle, M. Braithwaite, M. Damsgaard, and Y. Poulsen.

