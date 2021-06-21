Russia vs Denmark: Official lineups of the 2021 Eurocup match

The Russian National Team receives Denmark in the stadium Parken, in a duel on date 3 of Group B of Euro 2021, seeking to secure their ticket to the round of 16 of the competition.

The team commanded by coach Stanislav Cherchésov, seeks to tie its ticket to the next round of the competition, after winning the Finland team 1-0 on matchday two and adding 3 units.

For its part, the team led by Kasper Hjulmandi, looks for the miracle in this group that will put them in the next round, which would be the victory against Russia and the defeat of Finland against Belgium and wait for the combinations in their favor.

The Russian team comes out as a large favorite in this match by playing at home, in addition to having players like Aleksei Miranchuk and Artem Dzyuba, while Denmark lost its most important player Eriksen.

At the European Championship, the Belgian team kneels in support of Black Lives Matter, politicizing the sport in the style of Lebron James. The Russian team refused to do so … My respects to the team of Russia that does not kneel and does not apologize "for being white".

Probable lineups of Russia vs Denmark:

Russia: M. Sofonov (P), I. Diveev, G. Dzhikiya, M. Fernández, M. Ozdoev, Kudryashov, R. Zobnin, A. Golovin, D. Kuzyaev, A. Miranchuk and A. Zyuba.

Denmark: K. Schmeichel (P), A. Christensen, S. Kjaer. J. Vestergaard, D. Wass, P. Højbjerg, T. Delaney, J. Mæhle, M. Braithwaite, M. Damsgaard, and Y. Poulsen.

