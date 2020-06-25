MOSCOW (AP) – Russia began voting on Thursday in elections for constitutional changes that will last for a week and allow its president, Vladimir Putin, to remain in power until 2036.

The vote on a series of constitutional amendments proposed by Putin in January was originally scheduled for April 22, but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. It was later rescheduled for July 1, but the voting centers opened a week earlier to avoid crowds on the main day of the elections.

The proposed amendments include a change in the Constitution that would allow Putin, 67, who has ruled the country for more than two decades, to stand for re-election for two terms more than six years after the end of the current one, in 2024. Others Proposals address improvements in social benefits, the definition of marriage as the union between a man and a woman, and the redistribution of executive powers within the government to strengthen its presidency.

The changes have already been approved by both houses of Parliament, the Constitutional Court, and were sanctioned by Putin. The leader insisted that they would be put to a vote, even if it was not legally necessary, in what many considered an effort to give a democratic appearance to the controversial changes.

Holding the vote amid a pandemic has raised public health concerns because Russia continues to report more than 7,000 new cases daily and has a total of 606,000 infections. It is the third country with the most confirmed infections, behind the United States and Brazil.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied those concerns, noting that the nation has been able to curb the pandemic and guarantee all necessary security measures for voters.