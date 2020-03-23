Russia; volunteers in China looking to test prototype

China’s Defense Ministry said it had “successfully” developed a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, and that it had already authorized human testing, but did not say when it would start.

Russian health authorities announced on Monday that the Covid-19 vaccine passed the first phase of testing and this could be ready in 11 months.

The director of the Federal Biological Medical Agency (FMBA), Veronika Skvortsova, announced that he expects more government support to accelerate the process of creating the retroviral against the coronavirus.

In addition, he reported that two FMBA centers They are working on medications to treat the symptoms of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

“This is the Scientific Center for Immunology, in Moscow, and the Scientific Center for High Purity Medicines, in Saint PetersburgSkvortsova said.

He said that FMBA employees work hard to ensure that the country receives tests and medications against coronavirus in the shortest possible time.

Furthermore, the Russian Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, had previously announced that the Federal Biological Medical Agency was engaged in the development of several prototypes of anti-coronavirus drugs.

China says it has a vaccine ready for human tests against SARS-CoV-2, which causes covid-19

According to the Consalud.es site, China has confirmed in recent hours that it has accelerated all processes to find the Covid-19 vaccine. The Chinese Defense Ministry reported in a press release that the first prototype of the vaccine for the new coronavirus is ready to undergo the first clinical trials. A project that has been developed by the private company CanSino Biologics, in collaboration with the Military Academy of Medical Sciences.

They are currently looking for volunteers to test the vaccine prototype. They must be between 18 and 60 years old and not have been infected by the virus. Chinese authorities have stressed that even if this trial was successful, the possible vaccine could not be marketed for at least 12 months.

According to the BBC, epidemiologist Chen Wei, leader of that group of researchers, stated that it complies with international standards and local regulations, and that is ready for “large-scale, safe and effective production”.

The US and Spain have also confirmed that they finance projects that investigate the development of a possible vaccine.

(With information from Ntx)