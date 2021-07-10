Russia touches new record of daily deaths from covid-19

MOSCOW.

Russia announced this Saturday a record from daily deaths for coronavirus, the fifth since the beginning of the month, due to incidence of the Delta variant, which hits the country hard.

In the last 24 hours, 752 people died for him covid-19, a figure that exceeds previous record from 737 Tuesday.

The country also registered 25 thousand 82 new infections.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 5.7 million cases have been recorded in Russia and 142,253 people have died, according to government figures.

The Rosstat statistics agency, which has a broader definition of deaths linked to covid-19, had counted 270,000 deaths at the end of April.

The fight against the pandemic in Russia is taking place in a difficult context, with a vaccination campaign that is not progressing at the desired pace, due in part to the population’s distrust of Russian vaccines.

jrr