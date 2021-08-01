Russia tops the medal table in the different tennis modalities in Tokyo 2020

Making a count of the medals that tennis has left us in the Tokyo Olympics 2021, Russia It is the nation that leads the ranking, with one gold and two silver medals. Andrey Rublev and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova were the main protagonists in that sense, who achieved the gold medal in the mixed doubles. With two medals they finished Croatia, the Czech Republic and Switzerland. And with a medal they finished Germany (Alexander Zverev’s gold in the men’s singles), Spain, Australia and three countries that won a tennis medal for the first time in the history of the Games (Ukraine, Brazil and New Zealand).

