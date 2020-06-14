Clinical tests will be carried out in July, the state registration in August and production will start in September, explained the Russian government.

. –

Moscow.- The Russian government announced today that in September will start to produce in large doses a vaccine against the coronavirus, which in this country has already exceeded half a million cases.

Clinical tests will be conducted in July, the state registry in August and the production will start in SeptemberTatiana Golikova, Russian deputy prime minister, explained at a press conference.

The manager will be the Gamalei National Center for Research in Epidemiology and Microbiology, which is named after a famous Soviet Russian virologist and works in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense.

In fact, Defense has already reported that 50 soldiers – 45 men and 5 women – volunteered to participate in the clinical trials of the Scientific Research Center Number 48.

The Russian government has reported that ten scientific centers in the country are currently working on the preparation of the vaccine and medicines to combat this infectious disease, among them the Moscow State University.

At the end of May, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to production accelerated the vaccine against coronavirus.

The director of the Gamalei center, Alexandr Gintsburg, explained that said institution is preparing a vaccine vector based on the DNA of an adenovirus of the SARS-CoV-2 type.

According to the scientist, the vaccine It has already been unofficially experimented with the help of volunteers from the center itself and all the patients are well and have developed immunity to the virus.

As for the pandemic in RussiaGolíkova highlighted that the increase in the number of infections was reduced by 16 times from its peak in mid-May and 79% of those infected have already been discharged, but the situation is still quite alarming.

He noted that more than half of the regions, 49, have already started de-escalation, but warned that, contrary to the beginning, when Moscow and the Moscow region accounted for more than half of the cases, now they only add up to little more than 22% of the daily increase in infections.

« I am confident that all regions will emerge (from quarantine) with the utmost care, since our country is awaiting important political developments, » he said.

The opposition and the independent press accuse the Kremlin of rushing to lift the restrictions, a decision that directly links to the constitutional plebiscite on July 1, on which it depends that Putin can stand for re-election in 2024.

The mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobianin, had bet from the beginning on a conservative strategy, but suddenly he lifted the restrictions this week and allowed the opening of small and large businesses outside the food sector.

Russia It is the third country in the world in cases of COVID-19 with 520,129, according to the figures published today by the authorities, while the deaths amount to 6,829 after the death of 114 people in the last 24 hours.