May 13, 2020 | 5:49 pm

With 232,243 confirmed cases, Russia becomes the third country in the world with the highest number of COVID-19 infections after the United States and Spain, and which adds a new positive case within the circle close to President Vladimir Putin.

However, the revival of the Russian economy is already underway while promising results are being obtained from the first clinical trials in the country of a candidate drug for the treatment of the new coronavirus.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Russian president who tested positive for COVID-19 and who is the fifth senior official to contract the virus, said he had last met in person with Putin more than a month ago.

For his part, Putin, who has been working remotely from his residence on the outskirts of Moscow and has held several meetings by videoconference, held an in-person meeting with Igor Sechin, the head of the oil giant Rosneft.

Before this meeting, the Kremlin noted that Putin’s health is rigorously protected.

Reactivate economy

On Monday, May 11, Putin stated that after six weeks on hiatus it was time to gradually lift the national restrictions that had forced many people to work from home and temporarily close businesses.

Although Putin gave the regions of the country ample scope to ease or tighten the restrictions as he saw fit, he said it made sense that certain sectors of the battered economy, such as construction and heavy industry, could restart their work from 12 of May

His statement, made the same day that Russia overtook Italy in the number of reported coronavirus cases, drew criticism from some anti-Kremlin politicians.

Despite the number of infections, Russia records 2,116 deaths, one of the lowest death rates, to which government officials attribute the fewest deaths.

New drug

Favipiravir is the candidate drug for the treatment of the new coronavirus and has had promising results, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which provided 150 million rubles ($ 2 million) to finance the project.

Of the 40 coronavirus patients who took favipiravir – which was first developed in Japan under the Avigan name – 60% tested negative for the virus within five days, indicating that the treatment could cut recovery time in half, Kirill said. Dmitriev, the director of the Fund.

Avigan, whose generic name is favipiravir, was developed in the late 1990s by a company that was later bought by Fujifilm when it first entered the world of health care.

Medical respirators in focus

Moscow began investigating the safety of a Russian-made model medical respirator, some of whose units had been shipped to the United States, after six people died in hospital fires that used two of those machines.

A source revealed that the fire erupted after a ventilator used to help seriously ill COVID-19 patients breathe, burst into flames in the room.

With information from ..