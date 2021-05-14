Russia takes the lead to shoot the first film in space and actress Yulia Peresild will be its protagonist

The film will be filmed on the International Space Station and will tell the story of a surgeon who will have to operate on a cosmonaut in space.

The film is part of a joint project between the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos and Channel One.

Russian actress Yulia Peresild, 36, has been selected to star in the first film to be shot on the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos announced.

In November 2020, the Russian space agency and the local channel Channel One they launched an open competition to participate in the first feature film in the space known with the provisional title “Challenge“(Challenge). In March, the competition shortlisted 20 finalists, who underwent a medical check-up.

“As a result of medical and creative selection, the State Commission recommended to nominate Yulia Peresild Y Klim shipenko as the main team and Alyona Mordovina and Alexey Dudin as the reserve team. Filming will take place on the International Space Station, “the agency said in a statement.

The expedition is scheduled to launch on October 5 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, located in southern Kazakhstan, when the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft will take the crew to the ISS.

Starting June 1, all candidates will undergo special training, which includes “spin tests, vibration support tests and flights in a zero-gravity aircraft”, as well as parachute training, which will be paid for by the Russian television network.

Roscosmos also added that 26-year-old Russian pilot Galina Kairova, who also applied for the role in the film but was not selected, “was invited to continue the selection process for the body of cosmonauts at a professional level“.

Russian pilot Galina Kairova

The plot of the film will revolve around a young surgeon flying to the ISS, who will have to perform an operation on a sick cosmonaut whose medical condition does not allow him to return to Earth.

The movie is part of a massive educational and scientific project, which also aims to film some documentaries about specialists in the manufacture of rockets and other space vehicles, as well as companies in the space and rocket industry, according to Roscosmos.

Yulia Peresild graduated from the management department of GITIS; actress of the Theater of Nations holds the award of Artist of Honor of the Russian Federation. His filmography includes the films “The Edge “,” Battle for Sebastopol “,” Ugryum-River “,” Zuleikha Opens Her Eyes “ and others, having received two Golden Eagle awards.

Russia gets ahead of Tom Cruise

As in the beginning of the space race in the 50s of the last century, it seems that Russia intends to beat the United States, in this case Hollywood, when shooting the first movie in space.

Last summer it was actor and producer Tom Cruise the one that announced his interest in filming on the International Space Station, a mission in which the protagonist of the ‘Mission Impossible’ saga has embarked with Universal Pictures and whose cost it would not fall below 170 million euros.

NASA raises prices for private astronauts

Just a few days ago NASA published its new rates for private missions that intend to upload astronauts to the International Space Station. Until recently, the stipulated cost per person per day for a private astronaut was $ 11,250 to pay for life support plus another $ 22,500 to pay for air and food. From now on too They are going to be charged for the energy of the ship for the Internet data it consumes for as long as you are on the Space Station.

According to the new price table, a private trip to the International Space Station could be around 5 million dollars adding all the concepts of the stay and the upload of the equipment required by the mission. To that, NASA adds the cost of preparing the mission on the ground, which can exceed an additional 4 million. Total, the trip can cost about 10 million dollars.

According to the US Space Agency, the new prices reflect the real cost of going up and keeping a person in space.