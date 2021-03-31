Russia supplies Venezuela with doses of EpiVacCorona vaccine for studies

CARACAS, March 30 (Reuters) – Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said on Tuesday that his country supplied Venezuela with a thousand doses of the EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19 to start studies in the OPEC nation.

Venezuela, which has received about 500,000 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Sinopharm from China and about 250,000 from the Russian Sputnik V, has not yet completed its entry into the COVAX system in which the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has said that The South American country has reserved between 1.4 million and 2.4 million doses of AstraZeneca.

The government of President Nicolás Maduro has indicated that it will not accept AstraZeneca doses due to rare cases of thrombotic events in people who received it. Both the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) said this month that the benefits of AstraZeneca’s vaccine outweighed the risks.

In the middle of a visit to Venezuela, Borísov added in a ceremony together with the Minister of Petroleum, Tareck El Aissami, that apart from the EpiVacCorona doses, another 30,000 Sputnik V vaccines would also reach the country.

“Russia is going to do everything possible so that this dynamic is maintained and the supply of doses is progressively increased,” the official added, speaking in Russian with an official translation into Spanish, in an act broadcast on state television.

No details were given on the studies with the EpiVacCorona.

Russia began mass testing of EpiVacCorona in November, which is being developed by the State Research Center for Virology and Biotechnology (VECTOR), based in Siberia, and claims that it is 100% effective, according to clinical trial results.

Later, during a meeting between the Venezuelan president and Borísov, agreements were signed in several areas, and one of them provides for the acquisition of EpiVacCorona doses. Maduro described the vaccine as “powerful, effective and safe” during the activity broadcast on state television.

Continue reading the story

The Venezuelan president has said that his government invested 200 million dollars in the purchase of 10 million doses of Sputnik V, and that it lacks funds to pay for entry into the COVAX system, which is about 120 million dollars.

The Venezuelan government insists that it can pay that income to COVAX, which seeks to guarantee the supply of doses for poor countries, if Venezuelan funds are unlocked in international banks. The opposition has indicated that it manages permits in the United States to use money frozen in the cancellation of the COVAX mechanism.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera. Additional reporting by Deisy Buitrago. Edited by Mayela Armas and Manuel Farías)