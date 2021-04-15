Russia summons the US ambassador to Moscow and considers sanctioning in reciprocity

April 15, 2021 April 15, 2021

The Russian Foreign Ministry called the United States ambassador to that country for consultation on Thursday about the announcement before the announcement of sanctions imposed by the White House and the expulsion of 10 diplomats from the Vladimir Putin Administration.

Russia on Thursday promised an “inevitable” response to the sanctions decreed by the United States against it, and summoned the US ambassador to Moscow for a “difficult conversation.”

“The United States is not ready to accept the objective reality of a multipolar world, without American hegemony (…) An aggressive behavior of this type will receive a strong response. The response to the sanctions will be inevitable ”, declared the spokeswoman for Russian diplomacy, Maria Zajárova.

In development …

