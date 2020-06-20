Foreign tourists take a photo as they cross the Moscow River through one of its bridges in the Russian capital. . / Sergei Ilnitsky / Archive

Moscow, Jun 20 . .- Russia, one of the main tourist emitting markets in the world, is betting this summer on domestic tourism in order to revive the sector, which has suffered losses of more than 21,000 million dollars from the coronavirus pandemic.

« The best and safest thing (for the Russians) is to spend the holidays in their own country, » Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in late May. « For a few days off you can pay a very high price, » he warned.

Russians do not have the option to fly to foreign destinations for now. Russia decided on March 26 to suspend all international flights – except for repatriation – as a measure to curb the coronavirus and has not yet announced when it will resume,

This Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said, in addition. It was too early to know when the borders of popular tourist destinations such as China, Turkey, Spain, Germany, Italy, the Maldives or Sri Lanka will open.

And it is that Russia is the third country in the world by number of cases of COVID-19, with a total of 576,952 infected today. And it still registers about 7,800 new infections every day.

Foreign believes that the resumption of commercial flights should be carefully studied both in Russia and in the rest of the world, and asked citizens not to rashly plan vacations abroad. « In most tourist countries there is a fairly high prevalence of the coronavirus, » he said.

BEST IN RUSSIAN SPA

Thus, 61% of Russians will spend their vacations at home this summer, according to a recent survey by the Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion (VTSIOM, in Russian), dependent on the Government.

Only 4% of respondents want to travel abroad if the borders are opened, compared to 39% who wanted to do it last year.

The Russian Federal Tourism Agency, Rosturizm, has started work on more travel destinations within the country and the agencies are calling in particular to take advantage of the southern Russian resorts.

« The Russian spas await you, » claim the multiple tourist promotions that circulate these days on the internet.

In this way, citizens set their sights on traditional spas in the south of the country, such as Sochi or Anapa (in the Krasnodar region) and also on the Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula, annexed in 2014 by Russia.

« After the announcement about the end of the quarantine in Moscow -on June 9- we registered a great increase in interest towards Russian spas, » they told Efe on Tutu.ru, one of the main travel portals in this country.

Krasnodar authorities announced this week that they will open all their hotels starting this Sunday and tourists will not have to quarantine after arriving at their destination.

« This summer, the most popular are the domestic destinations, in particular, it is the Krasnodar region, the spa of the Caucasus Mineral Waters, Karelia, Kazan or Altai, » Olga Ivanova, spokesperson for the tour operator TUI, told Efe.

The expert added that Lake Baikal travel packages are also « actively sold ».

Meanwhile, on the portal of Tutu.ru, among the most demanded are the trips « from Moscow to Simferopol (Crimea), Sochi, Anapa and the Caucasus Mineral Waters ».

SECTOR LOSSES

For the Russian tourism sector, the fact that citizens invest this year in vacation packages in their own country and not abroad, where they are known for their high level of spending, will help to mitigate the losses they have suffered from the pandemic.

And it is that the losses of the tourist industry, which employs more than 2.5 million people in Russia, are estimated at 1.5 trillion rubles (more than 21,000 million dollars) for the first half.

The head of the Federal Tourism Agency, Zarina Doguzova, warned this Wednesday in an interview with the television channel of the media group RBC that it is only a preliminary calculation and that in reality the losses may be higher.

Russia expects to be able to recover lost revenue until the end of next year, but does not rule out that it will take three years to reach pre-crisis levels.

Doguzova is therefore committed to innovative strategies, such as the granting of free electronic visas for foreign tourists for the whole of 2021.

Russian airlines, waiting for them to resume international flights, have had to go to the government while requesting subsidies.

According to the consultancy Bain & Company, the closure of international routes will mean a reduction in revenue for Russian airlines of around 360 billion rubles ($ 4.911 billion) until the end of autumn.

This is roughly equivalent to all the international flight revenue of the main Russian airline, Aeroflot, in 2019.

The President of the Central Reserve Bank, Julio Velarde, explained that the country’s GDP fell by -40.5% last April. « It has been terrible, unimaginable, nor in the worst of my nightmares could I believe it, » he said.

The President of the Central Reserve Bank, Julio Velarde, explained that the country’s GDP fell by -40.5% last April. « It has been terrible, unimaginable, nor in the worst of my nightmares could I believe it, » he said.

MORE NEWS