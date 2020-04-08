“This threat is really common worldwide and it is impossible to fight it alone,” says Russian Prime Minister.

Mikhail Mishustin, Russian Prime Minister reported today that his country has provided its evidence of detection for the new coronavirus to more than 30 countries, in particular its regional partners and former Soviet republics.

“The Russian Federation has already provided its evidence to more than 30 countries of the world, first of all, to its partners in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CEI (Commonwealth of Independent States) and others, ”he said at a meeting of the government council in charge of the pandemic in the country.

Mishustin considered the measures as “necessary“To minimize the threat of penetration into Russian territory and better contain the number of infections that each of the neighboring regions has, reported the Russian agency TASS.

He advanced that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, will hold a conference call with representatives from each government to discuss the provision of evidence as well as its local ability to produce medical items.

Governments will promote collaboration on information on the impact of the coronavirus in each territory, he said. “This threat is really common worldwide and it is impossible to fight it alone.”

The Russian capital is the one with the highest number of infections, with 5,841, while 8,672 have been confirmed throughout the country, with 580 recovered and 63 deaths. (Ntx)